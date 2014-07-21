RCF Introduces New Matrix AX8042 Automixer

RCF has released the new AX8042 1RU 8x6 matrix mixer and automixer. Flexibility, control, performance, and audio quality are the key ingredients in the one rack space design of this unit.

The configurability of the matrix allows for programming of multiple zones and room combining. The mixers feature eight universal mic/line inputs and six programmable outputs: four on balanced Euroblock terminals while the two remaining are on RCA outputs and can be separately processed and combines to any of the previous four.

Additional features include eight mic/line inputs with 48V phantom power and full audio processing, four routable balanced outputs with full audio processing, and 10 programmable logic inputs.