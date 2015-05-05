RCF 16 & 24-channel L-Pad Mixers

The What: RCF's L-Pad 16CX USB 16-channel and L-Pad 24CX USB 24-channel models take a different approach to the small-format analog mixer market segment in style and feature set--both products packaged in a metal chassis, adding features including compressors and a library of internal effects, and providing USB access.

The What Else: The four-bus mixers each feature four stereo inputs and four group outputs, four aux sends per channel (two pre & two post), three-band sweepable EQ on the mic/line input channels (four-band fixed EQ on stereo line channels), dynamic compressors on select mic input channels, 24-bit DSP effects with 100 presets, 60 mm faders, USB interface onboard for computer software and monitoring, plus a versatile L-Pad slot for option cards (MP3 player/recorder or Bluetooth connection). The L-Pad 16CX USB is a 16-channel, 4-bus mixer that features 10 mic/line inputs with balanced XLR (six with dynamic compression) or alternatively eight mono line inputs with insert send/return, plus 4 channels of stereo inputs. The L-Pad 24 CX USB is a 24-channel, four-bus mixer that features 18 mic/line inputs with balanced XLR (14 with dynamic compression) or alternatively 16 mono line inputs with insert send/return, plus four channels of stereo inputs.