Yamaha Updates StageMix to Version 3

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has announced a major update for the StageMix iPad App available for Yamaha M7CL and LS9 digital consoles.

StageMix Version 3 enables even greater control and ease-of-use in live sound and sound reinforcement applications such as houses of worship and performing arts centers. StageMix Version 3 makes its official debut at ProLight+Sound in Frankfurt.

In 2010, Yamaha released the first application of the StageMix iPad App for the M7CL console, allowing engineers to quickly adjust monitor mixes from the performance position onstage or anywhere in the audience immediately hearing the effects of the adjustments. In 2011, the Company released a similar StageMix iPad App for use with the LS9 console. The StageMix App provides greater control and flexibility for both digital mixing consoles and enables the mixing engineer to freely adjust console parameters and sound levels by wireless control, rather than at the mix position.

New functions for StageMix V3 include: Mute Group Masters; Channel Naming;

Channel Pan; Send Levels in Meter Bridge; Tap Tempo; Edit Mixer Setting (i.e. IP and MAC Addresses); Bank Navigation in Long Faders mode; Selectable Input and Output Meter Positions; EQ Type I / II button in EQ screen; HPF ON button is always available in EQ screen; and DCA Faders (M7CL only).

“As we celebrate our 25th year in providing high-quality digital technology products, we continue to be at the forefront of developing high-performance products for our customers and end users,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “With input from our customers based on their needs and feedback, the combination of StageMix Version 3 with an M7CL or LS9 will provide even greater flexibility and convenience when making important and necessary mix adjustments.”