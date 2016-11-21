QSC CEO Elected to 2017 InfoComm Board of Directors



Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSCJoe Pham, QSC president and CEO, has been elected an officer of InfoComm to serve as its secretary-treasurer in 2017. This will be Pham’s third year as a director on the board of InfoComm.

“I am honored to be a part of this board alongside some of the brightest and most strategic minds in the industry,” Pham said. “We are in the middle of a game-changing evolution in our industry. The leaders of InfoComm are on the forefront of these advancements and these next few years will be pivotal. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play a role in this movement.”