ISE 2013 to Host MegaPixel Summit

Adding a further attraction to the growing list of educational and networking events co-located with ISE 2013, Integrated Systems Europe will launch the MegaPixel Summit. To be held at the Amsterdam RAI January 28-29, 2013, the Summit will be produced by the market research, publishing and consulting firm Insight Media.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen a substantial increase in the number of ISE exhibitors offering display solutions that are above full HD resolution,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. “The potential of these technologies is enormous, but these are complex systems and many industry professionals are enduring a steep learning-curve while implementing them.

“By hosting the MegaPixel Summit at ISE 2013, we hope to create a forum in which the challenges arising from creating large-scale, multiple-component displays are addressed by a mix of different stakeholders: manufacturers, distributors, integrators, rental companies and end customers.”

Chris Chinnock, founder and president, Insight Media, said the Summit will focus on the three elements of what he calls the ‘Pixel Pipeline’ ecosystem that defines a typical MegaPixel solution: Pixel Generation, Pixel Processing and Pixel Display.

“From the CPUs and GPUs that generate the images, to the software and hardware that processes, warps, blends and distributes them, and then on to the various projection and display technologies that can be used to show them – the MegaPixel Summit will cover every link in the chain,” Chinnock said.

The MegaPixel Summit will be divided into three sessions. The first two, on the morning and afternoon of Monday, January 28 respectively, will focus on Technology, Products and Trends. The third, taking place on the morning of Tuesday, January 29 (the first day of ISE 2013) will offer case-study examples of MegaPixel system integration.

Each session will comprise five 30-minute segments, and delegates may choose to attend one, two or three sessions. Individual session costs will decrease according to the number of sessions booked. One session will cost 200 euro, two will cost 350 euro, while all three can be had for 450 euro.

Scalable Display Technologies is a Gold Level Sponsor, while Christie Digital, Planar and Eyevis are Basic Level Sponsors. All will speak at the inaugural MegaPixel Summit.