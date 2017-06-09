ProVideoInstruments Launches New Video Distribution Modulators

The What: ProVideoInstruments will demonstrate its newest video distribution modulators at InfoComm 2017: the 1080p VeCOAX MiniMod-2, MiniMod-3, and BLADE, and the UHD VeCOAX ULTRA.

The What Else: The Mini-Mod 2 is a compact HDMI-to-coax modulator with full Dolby support. The MicoMod-3 adds closed captioning and AV input capability. The BLADE Modulator has all the features of the MicroMod-3 in a rack-mountable form factor, for installations requiring more inputs such as churches, sports bars, and larger residential projects. The BLADE Modulator also has USB connectivity for easy computer control and setup.

For applications requiring Ultra HD resolution, ProVideoInstruments has launched the VeCOAX ULTRA 4K-over-RF modulator. The VECOAX ULTRA 4K provides the capability to take 4K content from a source and output the signal over existing cables as a TV channel on a coax network. The VeCOAX ULTRA supports up to 24 video encoders, modulators, tuners, multiplexing, simultaneous IP streaming, and transcoding—all managed through the included remote control software.

The Bottom Line: These new solutions are designed for simple, cost-effective video distribution over coax with plug and play functionality.