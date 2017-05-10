PreSonus Launches New Commercial Division

PreSonus Audio Electronics has launched the company’s new PreSonus Commercial Division. In addition to products previously sold and marketed under the WorxAudio and PreSonus brands, PreSonus has for years offered a comprehensive range of mixing consoles, processors, and other products that complement WorxAudio offerings. By combining all these products under the PreSonus brand and into the new PreSonus Commercial Division, the company effectively unifies all commercial audio related products under the PreSonus brand umbrella.

The PreSonus Commercial Division team: (L to R) Hugh Sarvis, Tony Flammia, Stephen Fraser, Jim Odom, and Rick Naqvi.

The new WorxAudio series of professional sound reinforcement products offers a streamlined selection of loudspeakers, with more to come. By combining these with the PreSonus ULT and AIR loudspeaker line, the PreSonus Commercial Division offers a comprehensive assortment of loudspeakers suited to commercial applications while also encompassing a full range of mixing, DSP, and signal-routing solutions.

The creation of the new PreSonus Commercial Division coincides with the launch of PreSonus' new commercial division website [commercial .presonus.com]. This new website, which is focused specifically on high-end products for commercial install applications, provides detailed product information, technical specifications, and an abundance of related materials that are essential for the creation of project documents.

“The new PreSonus Commercial Division enables us to leverage the well known PreSonus name to boost visibility of all these excellent products,” said Jim Odom, PreSonus' president and chief strategy officer. “Whereas in the past, integrators would periodically seek clarification as to what products were available to them, the new product structure resolves this. Be it a mixer, a Dante-equipped rack mixer, a power amp, or one of our many other commercial product offerings, they are all an integral part of the new Commercial Division. I’m confident this will help broaden the PreSonus brand name while streamlining other aspects of the business.”

Hugh Sarvis, chief designer of PreSonus’ Loudspeaker Division and founder of WorxAudio Technologies, shares Odom’s enthusiasm. “When WorxAudio Technologies became a member of the PreSonus family, I knew there would be changes,” he said. “While the WorxAudio name may no longer be the dominant brand in terms of customer recognition, it has been a truly rewarding experience to see how our products have become part of a family with a firmly entrenched brand presence the world over—and for that I am most appreciative.”