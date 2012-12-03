MIPRO Launches MA-100 and MA-303 Portable Wireless PAs

MIPRO has launched its new portable wireless public address systems, the MA-100 and MA-303 portable wireless PAs.



Weighing only 1.8 kg thanks to a rechargeable lithium battery, the MA-100 has a 50-watt output powered by class-D amplifier. A shoulder carry strap is included, as well as a molded fixed handle and integrated mic adapter for easy transport. The MA-100 also offers up to two built-in wireless diversity receivers with 16 preset auto-scannable frequencies and a built-in USB player and recorder with LCD screen. 3.5mm mini jack line input accepts external iPod, MP3 or CD player and built-in alarm button for emergence situations.

Additionally, a 4 LED battery indicator reflects charging and current battery status and up to 12~16 hours of stand-by time per charge.

MA-303 is a standup version and features similar features and options as the MA-100, however, it comes with bigger enclosure, 2-way speakers and 60-watt power output.