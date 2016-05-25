Powersoft to Spotlight User Applications at InfoComm 2016 Booth

At InfoComm 2016, Powersoft (booth C11505) is set to showcase a full range of innovative products, each tailored for the needs of its customers serving various market segments including system integration, touring, and OEM. For its newest product DEVA, which boasts a wide range of end-user applications, these market segments also include infotainment, security, and surveillance.

Powersoft's DEVAWith a focus on end-user applications, the company hopes to articulate specific use cases of its top-flight product range, rather than solely highlighting its products’ technical specifications and parameters. The new booth—which will be twice as large as last year’s—will be organized by application rather than product, enabling visitors to quickly grasp various integration scenarios.

"This year, the goal of our booth design was to help visitors visualize how Powersoft technology can play an integral role in holistic, end-user solutions, in a range of applicable markets," said Francesco Fannichi, brand and communication director, Powersoft. "While our amplifier solutions such as the Ottocanali and X Series are well known, we are particularly excited about the integration versatility of DEVA. DEVA is a truly revolutionary product that will change the way information can be acquired and shared across a range of environments: indoor, outdoor, large or small."

Guests of the Powersoft booth will be greeted by a hospitality bar set against a wall displaying key company milestones of more than 20 years of innovation. Different user stations will host interactive stations for visitors, including a hands-on amplifier selection tool with preset loudspeaker configurations, and a hands-on experience featuring Powersoft's Armonia software. Two condensed Armonia training sessions will be running at Powersoft booth, on each show day during InfoComm and will be led by Luigi Chelli, Powersoft system engineer. Sessions will take place daily at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The morning introductory session will cover offline and online system design, focusing on X Series and Ottocanali, as well as system fine tuning and system monitoring. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will focus more on the operator, while covering basic offline and online system design and X Series and Ottocanali, and exploring speaker presets and routing. It will also cover basic system fine-tuning and finish with an “operator’s view,” using a typical example.

Powersoft will set up also a dedicated demo area for DEVA, which will allow users to connect to the system via Bluetooth as well as experience its robust interactive messaging features.

Three separate DEVA systems will be configured, each focused on a distinct area of competance: infotainment, entertainment, and surveillance. Booth visitors are encouraged to interact with DEVA and explore the many dimensions of this product. Powersoft staff will be on hand to discuss potential application scenarios in a variety of vertical markets including hospitality, government, corporate, security, and a range of other areas.

In addition to displaying a complete range of the Powersoft family of products, the company will also highlight its M-Force subwoofer solution, which utilizes a patented moving magnet linear motor structure.