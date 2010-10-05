Prysm Signs Channel Partners Worldwide

- SAN JOSE, CA--Prysm announced 16 worldwide channel partners that will promote, sell and support Prysm’s LPD display solution. Working with its channel partners, Prysm will now be present in key locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East.
- Following the successful introduction of its Laser Phosphor Display technology to the AV industry, Prysm is now focused on expanding its presence into global markets. Prysm, together with its channel partners, will be able to provide best in class installation and localized services, support and training for its LPD panels to customers.
- “As Prysm’s exclusive partner in the U.K., we are very excited to bring a new technology and player into the market that has the ability to completely change the AV industry,” said Stuart Holmes, managing director at PSCo. “Prysm’s technology not only generates superior picture quality but has a modular design enabling our customers to create displays of any shape and size.”
- Prysm’s display solution is ideal for retail, command and control, broadcast, digital signage, transportation and many other applications. These 25” diagonal (4:3) tiles provide designers, integrators and architects the flexibility to create displays of various shapes and sizes. With nearly 180 degree viewing angles, a brightness of 800nits, an optical seam of .25mm and a refresh rate of 240Hz, users can capture audience attention at almost any angle with its superior image and video quality. Powered by LPD’s solid-state components, the display solution offers an internal health monitor and auto-calibration system for 24/7 continuous operation and stable performance for the entire duration of the application.
- “We strive to deliver easy-to-use and effective AV solutions to customers -- and Prysm’s innovative displays allow us to bring these benefits to them and more,” said John Zettel, CEO, AVI-SPL. “The LPD screens meet our customers’ communications needs for an advanced, energy-efficient yet stunning visual display.”
- “We are honored to have such prestigious channel partners who are well-established in their markets and can provide great support to customers worldwide,” said Dana Corey, global sales and marketing at Prysm. “Our channel partners enable us to grow our presence globally and offer customers a better display solution that can reduce their operating expenses and improve their bottom line.”
