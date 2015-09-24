Planar Systems New Sales Managers

Planar System has added three new sales managers in three different regions of North America. These positions are being filled by Mark Aultman, Mike Crawford and Nick Hoxha.

Mark Aultman as Sales Manager for the Southeast Region

Following eight years with an AV Rep Firm Southeast, Mark held a position as Vice President of Sales. His background includes many years of mid-level management in the hospitality industry, CAD experience and experience in architectural, civil and mechanical engineering. Mark is based out of the Birmingham, area and will report to Bill Hildebrand, Planar’s Director of East Coast Sales.

Mike Crawford as Sales Manager for the Northeast Territory

Mike will join Tani Klein in managing Planar’s sales efforts in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With over 20 years of experience in the Pro-AV industry, Mike joins Planar with experience working as an AV Design Engineer for Avitecture, Project Manager for the Pentagon Renovation Project (with General Dynamics) and Senior Consultant for Shen Milsom & Wilke DC.

Nick Hoxha as Sales Manager for Eastern Canada

Nick Hoxha will join the Planar Sales Team. Based out of Cambridge, Ontario, Nick will manage Planar’s sales efforts for the Eastern region of Canada. Nick comes to Planar with a history in the Pro-AV channel and digital signage industry, previously working for Sharp Electronics and Samsung Electronics in Canada. Nick also brings 20 years of experience in solution-based B2B sales and will report to Bill Hildebrand, Planar’s Director of East Coast Sales.