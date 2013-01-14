Matrox to Show Video Management Solutions for AV and Digital Signage at ISE 2013

Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP, Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards, and Matrox Avio F120 KVM extenders will drive a number of high-performance video management platforms at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013.

Maevex will demonstrate versatility as an AV and digital signage solution by cost-effectively leveraging standard TCP/IP networks to deliver up to 1920x1200 and Full-HD multimedia content across multiple high-volume networks. The bundled Matrox PowerStream software provides both centralized and detailed control of each Maevex device and feature. A Mura MPX-powered 2x2 video wall—via an Advantech AVS-540 controller system—will serve as the centerpiece of a collaborative ecosystem capturing and displaying numerous live and recorded video feeds, including Maevex sources. An Avio F120 will round out the installation by remotely driving Matrox MuraControl for Windows software to manage content on the video wall.

Matrox Maevex The Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solution delivers one-to-one unicast or one-to-many multicast of Full-HD quality video extension and playback over standard TCP/IP networks. Maevex Encoders and Decoders capture, stream, and decode video from a variety of sources, and allow for software-based decoding on non-Maevex devices. The Decoder can also act as a standalone player and supports H.264 content from local or networked sources. Matrox PowerStream software offers several user-defined management features enabling administrators to control the Maevex network, streams, and devices.



Matrox Mura MPX Series The Matrox Mura MPX Series output/input boards feature flexible, universal input channel support for both digital and analog (DVI, RGB/VGA, Component, S-Video & Composite) video signals. Mura MPX’s ability to capture and display uncompressed data is designed to ensure high-quality text, video, and graphics. Mura MPX high-density analog video capture cards provide additional NTSC/PAL/SECAM input channel support, while the Mura MPX-SDI board includes support for two 3G SDI video inputs and two DVI outputs.



Matrox Avio F120 The Matrox Avio F120 transmitter/receiver KVM extender transmits uncompressed dual-HD video, keyboard, mouse, and audio from the host system by up to 4000 meters via a single fiber-optic cable. Avio's uncompressed transmission maintains system performance and ensures the playback of HD, 2K, and 4K video without dropped frames or added latency. Users can also access the host computer via a second desktop connected to the transmitter unit for maintenance purposes or to share the remote desktop on a collaborative video wall.Matrox Maevex, Mura MPX, and Avio solutions will be demonstrated live at ISE 2013 at Matrox stand #11-H68.