Pexip Releases Infinity V13, Newest Version of Collaboration Software Platform

Pexip has released Infinity V13. The newest version of its collaboration software platform enables fully automated resource cloud bursting to Amazon Web Services.

Burst diagram from Infinity V13

Pexip’s Infinity platform is designed to allow organizations of any size to improve work efficiency by enabling everyone to benefit from visual communication and collaboration tools. Pexip’s platform interoperability ties together enterprise communication solutions such as Microsoft Skype for Business, traditional video and telephone conferencing, and web-based communications so that organizations can improve workplace efficiency.

Pexip Infinity is an entirely software-based platform that can deploy in an organization’s data center, in a public or private cloud, or any hybrid combination, and allows for superior resource management, customizability, and user adoption. By distributing media across any number of virtual machines, it reduces the amount of network bandwidth consumed while maintaining the native user experience on all connected clients.

With the growing adoption of enterprise-wide collaboration and conferencing, it is becoming increasingly complex for IT administrators to plan for sufficient capacity. Enterprises face the challenge of supporting large numbers of users with collaboration tools such as video, audio, and web conferencing. And as the number of users in an organization increases, so does the demand for resources.

To address this problem, Pexip Infinity V13 now allows for fully automated Dynamic Hybrid Cloud functionality to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Pexip Infinity deployments now have the ability to automatically tap into the AWS cloud when primary conferencing capabilities are reaching their capacity limits, thus providing additional temporary conferencing resources.

This functionality enables an automatic expansion from an on-premise deployment to the AWS cloud service, whenever scheduled or unplanned usage requires it. The AWS cloud conferencing resources are only started up when required and are automatically stopped again when capacity demand normalizes, ensuring that AWS costs are minimized.

Pexip Infinity 13 also introduces adaptive-logic media resilience features designed to improve poor video quality due to packet loss and bandwidth challenges for Chrome-based WebRTC clients, including Pexip’s own suite of Infinity Connect clients. Poor quality video as a result of weak bandwidth, network challenges, and packet loss can be greatly minimized by applying intelligent logic.

One of the challenges today is to optimize video quality for WebRTC and soft client users. According to Gartner Group, WebRTC usage will increase by as much as 1,500 percent over the next few years, meaning millions of new users will find themselves communicating using video from their computers and mobile platforms.

By adding adaptive logic in both the Pexip Infinity platform and the Pexip Infinity Connect clients—both for web browsers and installable desktop versions—Infinity v13 is designed to greatly enhance the video experience even when network connectivity is poor.

Additionally, Pexip Infinity v13 adds a host of enhancements to the user experience and allows for greater client customization:

With PowerPoint Sharing across platforms, users that are connected to Skype for Business meetings using a standards-based endpoint, or other non-Skype clients can see PowerPoint presentations that are shared using Skype’s “Present Powerpoint Files” feature. This ensures that all participants connected to the meeting now can see shared content if a Lync/Skype for Business user presents PowerPoint files.

With a rapidly growing base of Pexip customers and users, the administration interface has received a full makeover to allow for all task-centric and optimized structures and workflows, as well as making room for new features and additional functionality. Infinity now allows administrators to quickly and simply see the status of the platform, ongoing calls, and utilization at a glance.

For a complete list of features in the new Pexip Infinity v13, click here.