The What: Peerless‐AV has launched its Ligature-Resistant Display Enclosures (K62232‐S‐GR01 and K65225‐S‐GR01).

The What Else: The new enclosures feature a sloped top design that is mounted flush to the wall and prevents tampering, theft, and damage to displays. Additionally, the electrical and cable TV outlets can be protected by the cover, keeping wires and cables away from patients.