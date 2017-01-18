Peerless-AV Launches Updated Certified Manufacturer Installation Training Program for System Integrators and Installers

Peerless-AV is launching its updated Certified Manufacturer Installer Training Program. The program is led by long-time industry experts who have the sales application and engineering experience to make every job successful for those who attend.

This four-level program is designed to give system integrators and installers an edge on the competition by providing them with both industry education and Peerless-AV-specific training; the trainings are compliant with continuing education standards and are certified by both InfoComm and CEDIA.

Offering in-person or online webinar options, these value-added courses demonstrate the importance of proper installation techniques and safety, and address efficient methods to reduce the risk of faulty installations. Attendees will receive customized, hands-on sessions to fit their installation needs, and detailed takeaway resources that can be referred to again and again.

“We are truly dedicated to professional development and a continuing evolution within the industry,” said John Potts, President, Peerless-AV. “The launch of our updated training program taught by our top-notch team of subject matter experts is a true testament to our commitment to provide the most relevant education for our customers and continuously meet the needs of installers and integrators across the industry.”

The program consists of four levels (each level offers 1 InfoComm RU and 1 CEDIA CEU after completion):

1. Bronze Level: Getting to Know the Basics

a. Includes training for flat, tilt, pivot, and articulating wall mounts, and projector/display ceiling mounts with ceiling accessories.

2. Silver Level: Fundamentals of Digital Signage Solutions

a. Includes training for basic video wall mounts and carts, menu board wall mounts, and kiosk product overview with installation tips and tricks.

3. Gold Level: Advanced Digital Signage Solutions

a. Includes training for full service video wall mounting options and multi-display ceiling applications.

4. Platinum level: Mastering Wireless and Outdoor Solutions

a. Includes best practices for installation and set-up scenarios for wireless systems, outdoor displays and sound bars, media enclosures, and touch overlays.

In addition to the certified program, Peerless-AV also offers supplemental webinars through various industry-leading publications several times a year. By bringing in a variety of AV industry experts to work alongside Peerless-AV leaders, these complimentary learning sessions offer an array of knowledge garnered from different backgrounds. Many of these sessions are certified by InfoComm for CTS RUs and CEDIA CEUs.

To learn more or to schedule your company’s training session, call 800-865-2112 ext. 400, visit www.peerless-av.com, or email training@peerless-av.com.