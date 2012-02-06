Roland Updates R-1000 Recorder Player

Roland Systems Group has announced a Version 1.1 update for the R-1000 – a dedicated 48-track recorder/player for live production.

The R-1000 is a stand alone, dedicated recorder/player designed to work with the V-Mixing System in any live event or production. The R-1000 can also be used with any Roland Digital Snake System as well as any digital console that has MADI output capabilities by pairing it with the Roland S-MADI REAC MADI Bridge.

A new firmware feature enables playback to be driven by markers, ideal for theater applications where you need to play to a set point and then continue playing from that point forward on cue. As well, new functionality includes pan settings for each track when monitoring the sound from the R-1000 itself.

Additional workflow efficiencies have been added including the ability to import multiple projects at one time, copy songs/folders within or between projects, change start time of playback, change the order of songs in sequential playback mode, and import of ProTools wave files.

Additional firmware updates support the R-1000RCS (PC/Mac software) including export track name function, RS-232C command controls for track status, and Pre Amp gain control with phantom power on/off.

The R-1000 records audio by capturing the converted sound connected to Roland V-Mixing or Digital Snake Systems. Analog inputs and high-quality mic preamps are located close to the source where audio is immediately converted to 24-bit digital streams and sent over Ethernet. Using REAC, the pristine digital audio signal is transferred throughout the complete system path en route to the R-1000 hard drive and then back to any outputs and on to limitless split positions.