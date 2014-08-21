Pack Shield Unveils Unique Holster for Wireless Mics

Having a handheld microphone when you need it can sometimes be a difficult task, but the new Wireless Handheld Holster from Pack Shield looks to solve this problem.

The Wireless Handheld Holster, made of Kydex, fits most wireless handheld microphones and securely attaches to the user's belt or waistband.

Pack Shield Holster for Wireless Handheld microphones is ideal for tour guide systems, sound technicians, road crew, staging companies, and monitor engineers where having your wireless handheld nearby, without the risk of it falling out of a pocket or rolling off a table, is crucial. They are great for storing the handhelds in the sound booth, backstage, or in a road case. The handheld microphone is held securely in place, until you need it.

Pack Shield Wireless Handheld Holster, PACK-WHH, retails for $49.99

Pack Shield currently manufactures protective cases custom molded for numerous brands of beltpack transmitters, and In Ear Monitor Beltpack Receivers.