Optoma Unveils UHZ65 UHD Laser Phosphor Projector at InfoComm

The What: At InfoComm 2017, Optoma launched the UHZ65, which combines a laser phosphor light source with 4K UHD resolution at a price point designed for broad accessibility.

The What Else: The UHZ65 features 3840x2160 resolution, approximately 2,800 lumens of brightness, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and high dynamic range in the form of HDR10, and wide color gamut (REC.2020). A 15-percent vertical lens shift and 1.6x optical zoom offer installation flexibility, and HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 connectivity allow for full, 18Gbps 4K UHD video bandwidth, image quality, and device compatibility.

"With the introduction of the UHZ65 and 4K500, Optoma now has a full portfolio of 4K UHD projectors for the pro AV market to complement the line of 4K UHD projectors for the home theater market announced earlier this month," said Brian Soto, head of product management. "By bringing quality and innovation to the market at industry leading pricing, we're showing we're listening to our customers and designing projectors to meet their needs."

The Bottom Line: Available in the fall, the Optoma UHZ65 will be on the market through distributors for an estimated MSRP of $4,999. With a 20,000-hour life cycle and vibrant colors, it is well suited for home and corporate applications.