Opticomm-EMCORE CATx/HDBaseT Extenders at InfoComm

Opticomm-EMCORE, a provider of end-to-end multimedia distribution equipment for 4K UHD and beyond, will be showcasing its lines of HDBaseT extenders in the form of the compact, stand-alone c-linx Series and the rugged card-based Optiva OTC Series products at the upcoming InfoComm 2014 show in Las Vegas June 18-20. Both c-linx and Optiva OTC Series support Full HD and 4K UHD video, for long-distance CATx extension.



HDBaseT extenders

With Emcore’s CATx technology, video sources such as media players, Blu-ray, DVD players, laptops and video cameras can transmit over a single CATx cable to a display or projector. Integrators no longer need to extend 1 channel of HD video and 1 channel of stereo audio separately, since our CATx technology allows for CATx cables to do both, as well as control signals (bi-directional IR, CEC, RS-232). These extenders are for applications such as Digital Signage, Film Post production, Jumbotrons, Medical Imaging, Post-Production, Auditoriums, Higher Education and more.

The c-linx Series are small wall or table mountable units, for extension of HDMI, DVI VGA and Component video sources along with, dependent upon the model, stereo analog audio, digital audio, HDCP compliance, IR control, RS-232 control, and Power over Ethernet (also known as Power over HDBaseT).

Emcore’s c-linx HDBaseT transmitter and receiver links include, but are not limited to:

• CX-1HDMI-IR supports HDMI with HDCP, POE/POH, RS-232 and bi-directional IR up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) to distances up to 80 meters, or 1080p/60Hz to distances up to 100 meters. This product is for commercial applications that need to send HDMI to another location with added control for displays.

CX-1HDMI-LT supports HDMI with HDCP up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) or 1080p/60Hz, to distances up to 60 meters. This product is for users who have simplified extension needs, without requiring the additional control features.

• CX-1DVI-A-D supports DVI and RS-232 for graphics resolutions up to 1920x1200/60Hz and video resolutions up to 1080p/60Hz, to distances up to 100 meters. This product is for extending 1 channel of HD digital video and 1 channel of stereo audio, from a computer to a remote display or projector over a single CATx.

The Optiva OTC Series of insert cards allow Optiva platform users to add HDMI, DVI and 3G HD-SDI extension over CATx in the same Optiva chassis as their current fiber cards, all managed by the same OptivaView SNMP and Controller Card for monitoring the health of each remote card. Optiva OTC Series cards work together for format conversion over the copper and are compatible with the c-linx Series. The OTC cards include, but are not limited to:

• OTC-1HDMI-IR supports HDMI with HDCP and bi-directional IR up to 4K UHD (3840x2160), to distances up to 100 meters in point-to-point applications. For multi-drop digital signage applications, an additional RJ45 on the receiver allows for daisy-chaining displays and sending the video over CATx, beyond 100 meters.

• OTC-1DVI2AUSB supports DVI with HDCP, and USB-HID for remote KVM (keyboard/video/mouse) applications, for graphics resolutions up to 1920x1200/60Hz and video resolutions up to 1080p/60Hz, to distances up to 100 meters. This product is for users to extend HD digital video from a computer to a remote display or projector, and coexists within a larger Optiva system for future-proof upgradability.