Nureva to Show New Collaboration Solutions at InfoComm

Nureva will showcase multiple configurations of the Nureva Span system alongside the company’s newest products at its InfoComm booth, N2847.

This is Nureva’s second time exhibiting at InfoComm. Last year, the company debuted its Span system, a collaboration solution that brings the typical sticky-note wall associated with creative and strategic processes into the digital age by combining panoramic projectors with a SaaS offering and the use of personal devices.

At InfoComm 2016, Nureva will demonstrate innovations that take the Span system in new directions, and will introduce a new product in a new category for the company. More details will be announced during a special press event in booth N2847 on Wednesday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m.