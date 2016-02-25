NSCA Announces 2016 Winner of Lifetime Achievement Award

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) has named James Beckham as the annual Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2016. Beckham will be recognized on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, during NSCA’s 18th annual Business & Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX.

“We’re privileged to be able to pay tribute to yet another individual who has been so influential in moving our industry forward, including his roles on the NSCA Board of Directors and Executive Committee,” said Chuck Wilson NSCA executive director.

Beckham was involved with Audio-Video Corp. (now A-V Corp.) from 1976 to 2015. He became president in 2001 after purchasing controlling interest in the firm. A-V Corp. services more than 2,500 regular sound, fire alarm, security, video surveillance, and access control accounts. Since December 2015, Beckham has been focused on growing two of his other electronics companies and moving into new headquarters for his electronics and other businesses (Beckham installed the data, VoIP phones, fire alarm, and security for the new headquarters himself.

But Beckham’s involvement at A-V Corp. was just the beginning of his industry contributions. He has sold and installed Muzak, business telephone systems, security, fire alarm, AV, corrections door control, pocket pagers, pro audio, fiber optics, telephone/data cabling, and a wide range of wireless devices. Being exposed to this many different electronic systems has presented opportunities to invest in or start businesses in related fields. As a result, Beckham has also owned background music, telephone interconnect, security, retail computer store, and pocket pager businesses. He’s an inventor when necessary, taking time to create a vandal-proof intercom master unit for the Texas prison system when he couldn’t find one to meet customer requirements.

With a master’s degree in music theory and composition, Beckham spent 38 years as a symphony percussionist, was the former principal percussionist for the Amarillo Symphony, has implemented percussion programs at three U.S. universities, and volunteers for several church, civic, and industry association committees.

“It is an absolute honor to be chosen as the 2016 recipient of the NSCA Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Beckham. “I enjoy learning from and sharing techniques with other business leaders in our industry so we can make the next job go more smoothly and boost profits and client satisfaction; NSCA has been a big part of this opportunity to exchange information with peers. Much of my success has come from thinking far outside the box and not being limited by conventional wisdom that says, ‘That won’t work!’ ”