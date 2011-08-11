Tech Data To Hold Channel Link Conference

Tech Data Corporation will hold its semi-annual Channel Link event on September 14 to 16 at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE.

The two-and-a-half-day event will help resellers build relationships while learning practical skills and knowledge to build their businesses and adapt to the evolving trends in the technology industry, according to the company.

Channel Link’s peer connection discussion groups, business enablement sessions, and business connection workshops led by industry thought leaders will focus on important channel topics, including cloud, mobility, software, digital signage, healthcare IT, virtualization, social media trends, talent retention, and marketing. The event’s technology expo hall will offer the latest technologies and product offerings from 80 of Tech Data’s premier vendor partners. A new CEO Series, specifically designed to help leaders of small- to medium-sized businesses maximize their potential for success, will also be available at Channel Link.

Tech Data chief executive officer Bob Dutkowsky will share the importance of leadership in Channel Link’s opening general session, while NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson will deliver the keynote address. Attendees will also be treated to an All-Star Dinner featuring Los Angeles sports legends A.C. Green, James Worthy, Steve Garvey, and Vince Ferragamo, as well as a performance by KC and The Sunshine Band.

“Next month’s Channel Link conference in Los Angeles will be our biggest and best event yet,” said Pete Peterson, senior vice president of U.S. sales for Tech Data. “Our peer connection discussion groups, business enablement sessions, and business connection workshops will provide resellers with valuable tools, information, and networking opportunities to make their businesses successful in the channel. Having Magic Johnson as the event’s keynote speaker and a performance by KC and The Sunshine Band will also make the event memorable.”