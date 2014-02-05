JBL CBT 50LA-LS Line Arrays at ISE Amsterdam

The What: At the ISE show in Amsterdam, JBL Professional released its new CBT 50LA-LS line array column loudspeaker that comes with full EN54-24 certification. EN54-24 is the EU standard for loudspeakers intended for use in voice announce and fire alarm systems. The CBT 50LA-LS is an addition to the popular CBT Series (Constant Beamwidth Technology(tm)) that has been developed exclusively for the European installation market.

The CBT 50LA-LS is a very compact 50 cm high column that utilizes a straight line of eight 2-inch drivers. It contains low-saturation

transformers, so it can be used on 70V/100V distributed speaker lines or as low impedance speakers.



Why This Matters: JBL's CBT Series column loudspeakers were the first loudspeakers to incorporate JBL's newly introduced and patented Constant Beamwidth Technology, using passive beam-forming components to deliver a narrow vertical beamwidth and constant directivity coverage from a passive column, resulting in intelligibility in difficult acoustical

venues and consistent frequency response at every listener location.The What Else: In addition, the CBT speakers provide Dynamic SonicGuard overload protection circuitry, which reduces distortion at high drive levels, along with user variable voicing which allows for selecting a flat frequency response or a midrange presence peak for clear speech intelligibility.