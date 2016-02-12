NewBay Media Announces ISE 2016 Best of Show Winners

AMSTERDAM, RAI, NL — Three of NewBay Media’s industry-leading AV brands, AV Technology, Digital Signage Magazine, and Residential Systems, have announced the new products their judges have deemed Best of Show and Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), which convened in Amsterdam. ISE is the largest pro-AV and systems integration trade event in Europe with more than 1,100 exhibitors and 60,000 international attendees.

The Best of Show awards are designed to recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at ISE 2016. Products are nominated by the manufacturers, and each brand’s editor assembled a team of experts to judge the entries on site.

“In a field dominated by innovative solutions, these winning products mark the best of the best in the global pro-AV marketplace,” states Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. “We asked our expert judges at ISE 2016 to evaluate each product based on the proposed value proposition/ROI, richness and relevance of the feature set, perceived ease of installation, ease of management, and user friendliness. Ultimately, what separated these products from other solid solutions is that they have a special appeal for AV technology managers and IT directors in increasingly converged AV/IT environments."

The winners from each brand are listed below.

AV Technology 2016 ISE Best of Show Winners

•AMX SVSi by Harman 4K Ultra HD solution (AMX NMX-ENC-N2151)

•Aurora Multimedia IPX-TCW3

•AptoVision BlueRiver NT

•Arthur Holm DynamicX2Share

•AV Stumpfl Fullwhite Curve

•Cambridge Sound QT Conference Room edition

•ConXeasy SB603 Sound Bar

•Da-Lite Da-Plex Semi-Rigid

•Draper Optically Seamless TecVision

•DVI Gear DisplayNet

•ESP/SurgeX

•Hall Research EMX-AMP

•IDK Corporation MSD-402 Simple-to-use Presentation Switcher

•Listen Technologies ListenWiFi

•Matrox Mura IPX 4K Capture and IP Encoder & Decoder Cards

•SMARTKapp IQ

•Prysm Enterprise

•Vaddio PCC Premier

•VDO360 Clearwater

WePresent WiPG

Digital Signage 2016 ISE Best of Show Winners

· Absen N2 LED video wall

· BenQ DH551C Double Sided Digital Signage

· MuxLab Video Wall over IP Extender

Residential Systems 2016 ISE Best of Show Winners

· basalte Asano

· Beale Street Audio LCR Pancake Loudspeaker

· Control4 EA Series Controllers

· ELAN Intercom

· Pakedge NK-1

· Russound XSource Streaming Audio Player

· Savant Remote

· SpeakerCraft Dolby Atmos-enabled Speaker Series



All winners and nominees will be honored in a forthcoming NewBay Media ISE 2016 Best of Show ebook.

Comments from the AV Technology ISE 2016 Best of Show Judges:AMX SVSI by Harman 4K Ultra HD solution (AMX NMX-ENC-N2151): "This product was very impressive. 4K content was streamed over 1GB with hardly any latency—awesome!"

Aptovision BlueRiver NT: “Sick of complex custom matrix switches? This is a solid option for extending/switching AV signals over standard IP switches. Built-in Gigabit Ethernet switch is the future."

Aurora Multimedia IPX-TCW3: "Impressed that this can work with any infrastructure and with an unlimited amount of transceivers."

Arthur Holm DynamicX2Share: “Very sleek and innovative solution to the issue of too much AV gear on the conference room table. The monitor retraction and clean design is intuitive.”

AV Stumpfl Fullwhite Curve: “Finally a custom curved screen option that is architecturally pleasing. Sleek framing stays hidden behind the edgeless screen material.”

Cambridge Sound QT Conference Room edition: "Sound masking is only half the story with this system. Consider the QT Conference Room edition an essential of today’s rapidly evolving workforce, offering sound intelligibility and privacy in an elegant system."

ConXeasy SB603 Sound Bar: “This soundbar combines high quality audio with the ease of connectivity. I love the built-in Bluetooth aptX application for streaming audio.”

Da-Lite Da-Plex Semi-Rigid: "A nice product to address an age-old problem of size and logistics related to a large, rigid projection screen.”

Draper Optically Seamless TecVision: "The mixture of seamless, high grain screen fabric with its high contrast characteristic makes the Draper Optically Seamless TecVision screen a unique and outstanding solution in prestigious AV installations. Optimum performance is achieved with simple installation at any size to suit the intended location and ambient lighting condition."

DVI Gear DisplayNet: “No longer held captive by proprietary matrix switchers; uncompressed 4K video over 10GbE Ethernet technology.”

ESP SurgeX: “Finally…the ability to monitor, analyze and address power conditions and energy data for our integrated solutions. This completes the story for proactive and remote managed services.”

Hall Research EMX-AMP: “I love this product. So many great features in a small form factor. It is the perfect piece to complete any system integration.”

IDK Corporation MSD-402 Simple-to-use Presentation Switcher: "Instant, out-of-the-box success is the key for this presentation switcher. Tech managers will appreciate the built-in scan converter.”

Prysm Enterprise: "Prysm’s unique solution to real world use of remote and mobile collaboration makes this an outstanding system bringing disparate teams together no matter where they are located: whether that is in the office, at a client site, on the road or at home. The ability to integrate all forms of video, image, and text—and share across personal and presentation worktops—streamline the business environment and delivers the ultimate in efficiency and team effectiveness."

Listen Technologies ListenWiFi: “The ListenWiFi system sets a standard for assistive listening in the BYOD age. Couldn’t be easier to manage and is incredibly user-friendly. The WiFi option fills a need. A lot of various uses! The sleek app is a bonus."

Matrox Mura IPX 4K Capture and IP Encoder & Decoder Cards: “Need to add half dozen IP streams onto the wall for a dynamic signage application? Matrox lets you do it with multi-channel 4K or HD encoding and decoding over standard IP. Low-bitrate, stunning quality. Fantastic that this works with existing Matrox cards and graphics cards as it can be integrated into existing systems."

SMARTkapp iQ: "The intuitive smart screen that enable the sharing of content via BYOD platforms is great for education. The QR code feature to access the results is brilliant. And the unbound workspace is great for brainstormers for thinking outside of the box."

Vaddio’s PCC Premier: "Vaddio claims that they are bringing camera control into the 21st century, and they back it up with the powerful new PCC Premier. The PCC Premier virtualizes camera control so tech managers can control up to 88 cameras via an IP connection. The built-in decoder gives this an edge over peer solutions.”

VDO360 Clearwater: "This all-in-one computer and PTZ solution has many possible applications!”

WePresent WiPG-1600: "Traditional lecture-based classrooms are being renovated or replaced with active-learning designs. Workplaces are also reflecting the general shift toward collaboration. Even though it is robust—capable of a 64-user queue—the WiPG-1600 is an easy to use, easy to manage BYOD solution for wireless sharing. Its AES-128-bit encryption will give technology managers piece of mind."

