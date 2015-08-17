New, Stackable Chief Racks Now Available

AV mounting solution provider Chief is now shipping a new modular, knock down rack for the AV market.

The S2 Series racks are Chief’s most versatile rack solution to date, according to the company. The racks can be stacked to create a tower, arranged side by side, wall mounted, freestanding, or added to furniture solutions. The S2 easily ships in a flat box, requires only four bolts and assembles in less than 10 minutes.



"Our customers wanted a sturdy rack that they could assemble quickly for a variety of applications," said Gina Schneider, product manager at Chief. "We're excited to see the many uses they will find for this solution."