New, Stackable Chief Racks Now Available

AV mounting solution provider Chief is now shipping a new modular, knock down rack for the AV market.
- The S2 Series racks are Chief’s most versatile rack solution to date, according to the company. The racks can be stacked to create a tower, arranged side by side, wall mounted, freestanding, or added to furniture solutions. The S2 easily ships in a flat box, requires only four bolts and assembles in less than 10 minutes.
"Our customers wanted a sturdy rack that they could assemble quickly for a variety of applications," said Gina Schneider, product manager at Chief. "We're excited to see the many uses they will find for this solution."