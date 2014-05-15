NEC PA622U PA projector

NEC Display Solutions of America is introducing the latest addition to its PA Projector Series, the PA622U.

The PA622U, ideal for corporate, higher education, and museum application, is the first projector in the NEC lineup to include an HDBaseT connection. HDBaseT reduces the cost and time of installations by simplifying the install process. HDBaseT supports uncompressed full HD digital video, audio, and control over a single Cat-6 cable.

The 6,200-lumen projector offers stacking capability, which allows up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost image brightness up to 24,800 lumens, an asset for larger-sized screens and environments with additional ambient light.

NEC's PA622U projector incorporates tilt-free installation capabilities, allowing for floor or ceiling projection. Built-in edge blending delivers seamless high-resolution images of almost any configuration and the addition of portrait mode provides new projection configurations and dynamic atmospheres.

The virtually maintenance-free projector--with up to 4,000 hours of lamp and filter life--lowers a user's total cost of ownership and lengthens projector life. ECO Mode technology extends the projector's lamp life by up to 50 percent, while eco-conscious features like quick start (three to four seconds), auto power-on and direct power-off advance the projector's lifetime.

The PA622U projectors ship with a three-year limited parts and labor warranty. The lamp is covered for one year or 500 hours, whichever comes first.