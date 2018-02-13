NBC Olympics Uses Leyard Video Walls for 2018 Winter Games Coverage

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, is employing Leyard fine-pitch LED video walls in its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which are taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea until February 25.

Leyard provided three TWS Series LED video walls for the set within the International Broadcast Center. The Leyard video walls include a 43-foot-wide by 13-foot-tall video wall comprised of 196 displays, a 16-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall video wall comprised of 36 displays, and three 4-foot-wide by 7-foot-tall video walls in an athlete interview area.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the latest Leyard LED displays within our PyeongChang studio,” said Michael Sheehan, coordinating director, NBC Olympics. “The seamless integration of the Leyard technology within our scenic design will enhance the way we cover and present stories within our studio programing.”