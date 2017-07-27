Native Media Joins Roster of Luminex Sales Reps

Belgium-based Luminex Network Intelligence is making further inroads into the U.S. market, with the appointment of Native Media to represent the brand in Texas.

Native Media was founded six years ago in San Antonio, TX by industry veteran Michael Austin who has more than 30 years experience representing leading AV product lines. He launched Native Media as a rep firm and business partner for manufacturers, dealers, and consultants.

"It’s great to have Michael Austin and Native Media join our sales force,” said Hugo Larin, director at Luminex America. “Michael provides the kind of high-level service and support that Luminex strives for. His focus on education and his solid knowledge of the AV business will allow us to spread the word of our brand like never before.”

“Luminex showcases how industry technology is changing, and Native Media prides itself in keeping up with the latest innovations and advances to the business,” Austin said. “Switches reside in nearly every system installed these days, and Luminex is leading the way in that field from an AV viewpoint.”

With the addition of Native Media, Luminex has taken on reps across the country to bolster its presence in markets nationwide.