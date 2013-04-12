Atlas Sound Equipment Racks Include Printed Rails

Atlas Sound has been producing equipment racks since the 1960's, and their current line of racks, all of which are made in the USA at their Ennis, TX production facility, includes multiple series that each offer a unique set of features and benefits. Each rack series is available in various heights and depths to satisfy project needs.



In an effort to help customers "Simplify with Atlas," all equipment racks are now shipping with printed rack rails. This improvement makes it easier to plan a rack elevation and reduces product installation time at the job site, the company says.

"We are excited to be able to now deliver this feature to our customers," said John Ivey, vice president of sales. "Installing the product in a rack is very time consuming and unfortunately any mistakes can cost a lot of time and money. These new rack rails are easy to read and are clearly marked so we think our customers are going to be very happy with this new feature."