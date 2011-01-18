ISE Amsterdam Ramps up Digital Signage

David Keene– If you have not attended the ISE show (Integrated Systems Europe) in Amsterdam, you’re not aware that the show is both the “InfoComm/CEDIA of Europe” (in fact organized by those two Associations), and, by any measure, one of the most vibrant AV-related shows anywhere. Slated this year for Feb.1-3 at the huge RAI hall in Amsterdam, ISE has now added even more digital signage conferences.

Here is the press release from Invidis, producers of one of the new digital signage conferences at ISE:

On the eve of the show, ISE presents ‘DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference’, with one track aimed at strategists and the second at systems integrators

The DOOH Business Conference has been a feature of recent ISE shows but, in 2011, it will become DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference. An ISE conference managed by Invidis Consulting and supported by the trade association OVAB Europe, DiSCO will differ from previous ISE conference programmes by offering two parallel presentation tracks.

Track 1 – Business & Strategy

This track runs for the whole of 31 January 2011 and includes presentations from thought leaders in digital signage technology, system design, content creation and implementation

Track 2 – Best Practice

Running for the afternoon of 31 January 2011, this track focuses on case studies in a range of applications, from corporate communications to retail and transportation

Co-located with ISE 2011, the biggest AV industry tradeshow ever held in Europe, DiSCO offers insider perspectives on the key issues affecting everyone in the digital signage and DOOH marketplace:

- Reducing TCO to end customers

- Enhancing rollouts with mobile and interactive media

- Going ‘beyond labels’ with advanced augmented reality

- Proving digital advertising pays by measuring ROI

- Sizing the market and assessing the prospects for future growth

The ISE exhibition is Europe’s No.1 event for the professional AV and electronic systems industry and takes place at the Amsterdam RAI on 1-3 February, 2011.

Admission for the three-day event is EUR 30 (online pre-registration), but attendees of DiSCO - The Digital Signage Conference 2011 will automatically be given a free pass to ISE.

For more information on the ISE show, and its digital signage conference tracks:

http://invidis.mittelstandswiki.de/2011-integrated-systems-europe-disco-digital-signage-conference/