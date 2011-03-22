Sharp Receives Energy Star Award

Mahwah, NJ--Sharp Electronics Corporation has been selected to receive a 2011 Excellence in Energy Efficient Product Design Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star program.

Each year, the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) honor organizations that have made contributions to protecting the environment through supporting and promoting energy-efficiency. Sharp will receive this award at a ceremony in Washington, DC on April 12.

"This is a great honor for Sharp. The ideals upheld by the Energy Star program are consistent with those of our corporate vision to contribute to the world through environmentally-friendly and health-conscious business, focusing on energy-saving and energy-creating products," said Bob Scaglione, chief marketing officer, Sharp. "Our efforts in this area are diverse and go far beyond the products we manufacture. This is demonstrated through our recent enhancements to our manufacturing facilities to reduce energy use, our comprehensive renewable energy program for elementary school students, our free nationwide Sharp TV and printer cartridge recycling program for consumers and many other initiatives."

The nine categories in which Sharp offered Energy Star qualified products in 2010 include televisions, room air conditioners, air purifiers, fax machines, audio products, Blu-ray Disc players, copiers, printers and multifunction devices. Sharp's Aquos Quattron televisions, with Quad Pixel Technology, have energy efficiency levels of as much as 67 percent above Energy Star standards.