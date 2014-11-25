NanoLumens VP Recognized at TAG Awards

TAG Marketing, a society of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and Georgia’s organization for technology marketing events, announced the winners of the fifth annual TAG Marketing Awards at a gala event earlier this week at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The awards program, which was open to all Georgia-based technology marketers, honored Georgia’s most innovative and top technology marketing leaders.

NanoLumens Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Nathan Remmes wins TAG B2B Marketing Executive of the Year

At this year’s event, TAG Marketing announced that NanoLumens Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Nathan Remmes was named B2B Marketing Executive of the Year.

“I am honored to have received this recognition by my peers in the greater Georgia tech community,” Remmes said in accepting the award. “A great deal of the credit for receiving this award goes to the talented marketing and business development team that I have the pleasure of working with every day at NanoLumens. Together, as a team, we understand the critical importance that marketing plays in generating awareness, demand and revenue.”

The TAG Marketing Awards honored individual, agency and company excellence and achievements in key areas of marketing that made a significant impact on a company’s overall success. This year’s award winners in the six categories were:

Up & Coming Marketer of the Year – Maria Stephens, Izenda, Inc.

Content Marketer of the Year -- Pardot

Best Marketing Campaign of the Year – Nebo

Digital Marketer of the Year – Adam Harrell, Nebo Agency

B2B Marketing Innovator of the Year – Tami McQueen, SalesLoft

B2B Marketing Executive of the Year – Nathan Remmes, NanoLumens

“Georgia is well-known as one of the top states for marketing technology innovation and because of this our judges had to make some difficult decisions this year, said Ben Reed, TAG Marketing Board Chair and Co-founder PitchMaps. “I congratulate all of the finalists and the award winners for their tremendous achievements and look forward to hearing more great accomplishments from them in the future.”

Richard Warner, CEO of What’s Up Interactive, served as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Guest speakers included David Cummings, CEO, Kevy and Atlanta Ventures, and Emmet Burns, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Marketing Director, SunTrust Banks, Inc