NanoLumens Opens New Display Visualization Center in Las Vegas

Underscoring its commitment to place showrooms in strategic geographic locations close to its growing customer base, NanoLumens has opened its third permanent multi-million dollar Visualization Center in Las Vegas, NV. Like the two centers already open in Georgia and the U.K., the new Las Vegas Visualization Center is designed to provide customers with a powerful experience to alter the way they approach visualization as a business.

The new 7,700-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility showcases NanoLumens’ entire line of various pixel pitch indoor and outdoor LED solutions, including the recently introduced Outdoor Performance and Outdoor Gallery Series of displays. It also offers on-site visualization associates who are ready to discuss specific projects, provide side-by-side display comparisons, and generate recommendations as to how to best turn ideas into a visual reality.

“The best way for our customers and partners to understand what we can do for them is to see our solutions in person,” said NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope. “There is an awe-inspiring difference from what you can see in photos. Once customers see our displays operating side by side in a showroom environment, and speak with our on-site associates and engineers, they quickly understand that NanoLumens is uniquely able to translate their biggest dreams into a visual reality that will enhance their business. We’ve seen this happen time and again in our Georgia and London showrooms and we expect the same to happen in our new Las Vegas Visualization Center.”

The new Las Vegas NanoLumens Visualization center is strategically positioned to meet the needs of the world’s largest gaming and casino market, as well as the needs of vertical market customers throughout the western part of the United States. “All of our markets, including retail, sports and gaming, transportation, and corporate customers, now have a complete idea and resource center that they can easily visit to stimulate ideas that bring their visualization needs to life,” Cope added.

The official opening of the new Visualization Center took place in early June, in conjunction with InfoComm 2016. NanoLumens hosted an open house and reception for several hundred show attendees who took time from their schedules to be among the first to see NanoLumens visualization in action.

The NanoLumens Visualization Center is located at 5275 S. Arville Street in Suite 328. It is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, customers and partners can email NanoLumens director of global business development Eric Techo at etecho@nanolumens.com or call 1-888-771-NANO (6266).