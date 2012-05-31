Rental & Staging Forum and Reception

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Las Vegas Hilton, Paradise North

InfoComm International’s 14th Annual Rental & Staging Industry Forum and Reception ia free to all attendees and will provide the opportunity to hear best-practices panel discussions.

Agenda



3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.Guest Presenter David Nour & Panel Discussion

4:30 p.m.–5:00 p.m.Lighting&Sound America Staged Events Awards

5:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.Reception

Building, Nurturing and Quantifying the Key Relationships that Can Produce Results

Moderator: David Nour

David Nour is a social networking strategist and one of the foremost thought leaders on the quantifiable value of business relationships. In a global economy that is becoming increasingly disconnected, Relationship Economics is solving Fortune 500 client challenges with intracompany, as well as externally focused, Strategic Relationship Planning.

A native of Iran, David came to the U.S. with a suitcase, $100, limited family ties and no fluency in English. Fast forward 25 years and David has built a career of entrepreneurial success, both within large corporations and early stage ventures.

David is the author of Relationship Economics (Wiley, 2008), a senior management advisor, and a featured speaker for corporate, association and academic forums, where he shares his knowledge and experience as a leading change agent and visionary for Relationship Economics — the art and science of relationships.

He has been featured in a variety of publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, Georgia Trend, Success, Entrepreneur and Pink Magazines.

Following his presentation, David will lead a discussion with these successful executives in live events:

Panelists

Mark Aistrope, President/Owner, Meeting Tomorrow

Mark Miller, General Manager, Markey’s Rental & Staging

Evan Williams, CEO/Owner, Riverview Systems

For more information: www.infocommshow.org