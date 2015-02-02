NAMM 2015: HARMAN dbx Loudspeaker Management System

At NAMM 2015, HARMAN’s dbx announced the introduction of its DriveRack VENU360 Loudspeaker Management System, which enables a live or installed sound speaker system to be precisely optimized for the best-possible sound quality. Successor to the industry-standard DriveRack 260, the new VENU360 adds a host of additional features including mobile device control, additional input channels, improved DSP, and easier operation.



“The DriveRack VENU360 provides a level of loudspeaker tuning that’s far beyond anything previously available,” said Jason Kunz, Market Manager, Portable PA and Recording & Broadcast. “The result is sound systems that simply sound better, with the major advantage of having complete control of the VENU360 from a laptop, tablet or even a smartphone.”