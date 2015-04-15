NACE to Distribute RCA Brand Commercial TVs

North American Cable Equipment (NACE) announces it will distribute commercial hospitality and institutional-grade TVs manufactured by RCA starting today. NACE will boldly kick off this relationship by offering free TVs to select dealer integrators purchasing commercial television processing systems.



For the last several years NACE has evaluated various commercial-grade television manufacturers to find a suitable fit for the market. Factors such as intuitive programming and operation, efficient decoding of PRO:idiom encrypted signals, PSIP translation, image quality, and competitive pricing were considered. Additionally, NACE needed a supplier offering the type of exemplary support it expects from a manufacturer. RCA met the challenge, and offers what is considered the best manufacturer-direct after-sale support program in the market.

"The overall value associated with the commercial line of RCA TVs impressed us well beyond other manufacturers," said NACE CEO Aaron Starr. "The NACE Labs tested every function of the TVs over several months, and used numerous input sources to verify compliance with various TV signal types used in the market. NACE is thrilled to bring such a value in TV technology with the legacy RCA brand name to our dealer integrator customers."