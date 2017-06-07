MuxLab to Demo AV-over-IP Solutions for Expandable Video Walls, Live Streaming

MuxLab (booth 2748) will feature two new AV-over-IP solutions in live demonstrations on the show floor, creating a scalable method of streaming HDMI video over Ethernet to enable 24/7 connectivity. Both products can be integrated with MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (500811) for configuration and control via any smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The HDMI-over-IP H.264/H.265 PoE (500762) sends HDMI up to 100 meters supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz using Cat-5e/6 cable in a point-to-point configuration. When connected to a local Ethernet network, point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint configurations are established in a low bandwidth, and expandable manner, untethering the system from dedicated cabling.

This transmitter/receiver system has low bandwidth requirements, allowing AV streaming around the globe via Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity. The transmitter accepts a 1080p at 60Hz input and streams content to the receiver, where the signal is scaled up to 4K at 60Hz. The receiver also accepts H.264/H.265 video streams from other devices up to 4K at 60Hz (4:4:4) and supports a USB 3.0 Type A connector for storing and playback of content from an external USB drive. Both may be powered by the connected PoE (PSE) Ethernet Switch, eliminating separate power requirements to simplify the installation.

The AV over IP 4K/60 Uncompressed Extender, UTP (500760) sends HDMI and DisplayPort video signals at resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz to nearly unlimited destinations via an Ethernet switch, depending on system bandwidth. Integrators can create 4K video walls, virtual matrix switch, and splitter configurations supporting potentially hundreds of displays, using one receiver for each display. Equipment on both sender and receiver sides can be connected up to 100 meters from the 10Gb Ethernet switch via Cat-5e/6 cable for added convenience. Two-channel audio can also be embedded (TX) and extracted (RX).

“MuxLab continues to work hard to deliver leading edge technology, in order to offer our customers solutions for any AV application, be it sending 4K/60 video uncompressed for the purest form of video transmission, or sending 4K/60 video with H.264/H.265 compression to be able to transmit signals across the globe, MuxLab has you covered,” said Joe Teixeira, director product management at MuxLab.