Matrox Unveils Multi-Display Graphics Solutions

Montreal, Canada--Matrox Graphics will be demonstrating its latest multi-display graphics solutions at InfoComm 2011.

The Matrox Mura MPX Series display wall controller boards will be featured driving a 16-montior (4x4) display wall, as well as a second 9-monitor (3x3) display wall. In addition, an 8-monitor (4x2) operator console station will be powered by the Matrox Extio F2408 quad-monitor KVM extender and Extio F2408E Expander solutions. Matrox personnel will also be on hand to demonstrate how the Matrox PowerDesk for M-Series multi-edge overlap feature can be used to produce high-pixel count images with simple and cost effective equipment, while introducing the Matrox Avio Series: dual-DVI fiber optic KVM extenders for delivering uncompromised graphics.

The Matrox Mura MPX Series display wall controller boards combine traditionally separate input capture and output display cards in a single-slot, PCI Express x16 Gen 2 add-in board. Multiple MPX input/output add-in boards can be combined within a single system to support ultra high performance collaborative display walls with all HD capture and all HD display in a zero-latency topology that does not rely on networking resources.

The Matrox next-generation Extio F2408 KVM extender drives up to four 2560x1600 displays at distances up to 1 km over fiber-optic cable for peak remote workstation performance. Four additional displays are supported with the optional F2408E Expander, while as many as 16 remote displays can be driven from a single workstation by installing two Extio units in the workstation.