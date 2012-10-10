Extron Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic Extender Now Shipping

Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of the DDX 102 Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic Extender, a transmitter and receiver set for long haul delivery of DVI signals over fiber optic cabling. It uses all digital technology designed to deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel transmission of video images up to 2560x1600, including HDTV 1080p/60. The extender delivers dual link DVI-D signals up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) over two multimode cables or single link DVI signals over one fiber optic cable. The capabilities and compact size of the DDX 102 make this fiber optic extender useful for sending high resolution DVI content in a wide variety of applications.



DDX 102 Dual Link DVI Fiber Optic Extender"AV system designers and integrators needed a compact, cost effective solution for extending dual link DVI signals long distances over fiber optic cabling," said Casey Hall, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The DDX 102 provides direct device connection, a clamshell design, and a detachable cable that make it ideal for a wide variety of applications."