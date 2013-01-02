Gefen Ships New 4x4 Matrix for HDMI

Gefen is now shipping its one-box, rack mountable matrix combining 4x4 matrix switching for HDMI with signal extension capabilities built into the same frame.



The GefenPRO 4x4 Matrix for HDMI w/4 ELR (Extra Long Range) routes any four hi-def sources to any four displays or projectors using HDMI. All four outputs can be extended using one CAT-5 cable per display up to 330 feet (100m) in distance. Four sender units are packaged within the matrix enclosure, consolidating equipment for a cleaner install. Gefen’s ELR technology uses HDBaseT and enables a long distance delivery of 1080p full HD with multi-channel audio and 3DTV pass-through.

This matrix uses small receiver units installed at the extended display or projector location. Gefen POL (Power Over Line) technology is based on Power over Ethernet standards and eliminates the need to power the receiver. Each receiver comes in a wall mountable enclosure that can be placed discreetly behind the display.

This new 4x4 Matrix for HDMI w/4 ELR employs Gefen’s FST (Fast Switching Technology), which improves the switching speed between sources during the HDCP authentication process.