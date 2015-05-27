MNA to Promote AES67 Adoption at InfoComm

- The Media Networking Alliance is both exhibiting and engaging in a range of activities at InfoComm15 to promote the understanding and uptake of AES67, the interoperability standard for high-performance audio-over-IP streaming.
- The alliance’s booth on the show floor—# 693—will be staffed throughout the exhibition by MNA member engineers and experts, enabling InfoComm attendees, and the press, to obtain information and advice concerning AES67, and hear about member companies’ experience in implementing the standard. Visitors can inquire about the MNA and the benefits of becoming a member.
- The alliance is also hosting two open events in meeting room W304F in the convention center West Hall. The first of these, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday June 18, is a panel discussion, “How is AES67 Going to Change Our Industry?” It will provide an opportunity for InfoComm attendees to discuss issues and interact with a panel of knowledgeable experts. The panel will be moderated by Rich Zwiebel, VP of systems strategy at QSC and chair of the MNA, and will feature Johan Wadsten, software product manager, Merging Technologies; Phil Wagner, president, Focusrite Novation; Ethan Wetzell, platform strategist, Bosch Communications Systems; and Andreas Hildebrand, senior product manager, RAVENNA Technology.
- Rich Zwiebel and all four panelists will be available immediately after the discussion to talk with members of the press on all matters AES67*. Prior to this event, on Wednesday, June 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Rich Zwiebel and Kevin Gross—the newly appointed chair of the MNA Technical Working Group, founder of AVA Networks, and a recognized expert at the intersection of real-time media and networking—will present the InfoComm Partner Training session IS68: “Audio Networking Interoperability with AES67.”
- Also on Thursday, June 18, in meeting room W304F, the MNA will host a welcome reception for InfoComm attendees and press, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. This will include a short presentation from alliance chair Rich Zwiebel and a number of brief testimonials, before affording the further opportunity to meet with and talk with MNA members over food and beverages.