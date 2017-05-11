Middle Atlantic Strengthens Sales Management Team

Middle Atlantic Products has promoted Trevor Gardner, formerly Legrand’s senior product line manager for the electrical wiring systems division, to Middle Atlantic’s Northeast regional sales manager role, and Patrick Cuddy has been appointed to the position of Northeast business development manager.

Trevor Gardner (left) and Patrick Cuddy

“Both Patrick and Trevor have demonstrated innovation when it comes to strengthening and improving product and operational practices that fortify our customer relationships,” said Bill Poling, regional vice president of sales at Middle Atlantic. “Their leadership and expertise will further Middle Atlantic’s commitment to solving the challenges facing our customers and building upon Legrand’s strong foundation of offering incredible support and service.”

Gardner brings more than 10 years of sales and marketing experience to his new position. He joined Legrand in 2012 as product line manager for the company’s electrical wiring systems division—broadening its product line and channels to market, while implementing cost-out programs. In 2016, he was promoted to senior product line manager. In this role, he was integral to the development and implementation of the division’s industrial strategy, which spanned multiple Legrand businesses. Gardner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Le Moyne College and is scheduled to complete his MBA at the Madden School of Business in December 2017.

Prior to joining the company, Cuddy served as the regional sales manager for Klein Tools, where he captured market share and achieved significant growth by developing and maintaining strategic customer relationships and creatively promoting new products. He was also responsible for developing a successful sales team through training and coaching. Cuddy also previously served as a district sales manager with W. W. Grainger where he was responsible for accelerating market share growth and continuous team development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Marist College.