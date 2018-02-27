Middle Atlantic Proximity Sliding Mounting Plate Wins Best of Show at ISE 2018

Middle Atlantic Products’ Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate was recognized with an ISE 2018 Best of Show Award by SCN sister publication Installation Magazine. The Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate is designed to address the growing complexities in residential and commercial applications that stem from ongoing decentralization of systems often located at the display. The editors of Installation Magazine, which covers permanent audio, video, and lighting systems integration within the global market, judged the awards on the show floor.

"To be recognized within the global market for the Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate is a real honor for Middle Atlantic," said Timothy Troast, VP of product management, Middle Atlantic. "After identifying the challenges integrators are facing, we developed a solution that is perfect for mounting small devices behind the display, while providing ease of access with the sliding mechanism. The award serves as a confirmation of our mission to provide innovative solutions that enable integrators to deliver amazing AV experiences with every installation."

The Proximity Sliding Mounting Plate mounts directly on the wall behind the display, optimizing unused space to store and reliably support today's AV devices without adding bulky storage furniture in the room or the need for an equipment closet. The plate mounts directly to the extrusion of Middle Atlantic's Vision Display Mount Series multi-display wall and ceiling mounts, increasing both installation flexibility and ease of maintenance. The Sliding Mounting Plate tucks discreetly behind the display, concealing equipment out of view for a clean aesthetic.