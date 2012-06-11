Anacore Launches New Software at InfoComm

- Anacore will introduce their new multi-touch and digital signage software at InfoComm2012 in booth #N2121.
- Synthesis employs multi-touch technologies and integrates with existing business tools to address common issues facing collaboration: engagement, retention and consensus building. Synthesis allows a group of people to see, understand, interact with and contribute information in a multi-modal method (video, audio, images, text).
- MediaStation is a digital signage and interactive kiosk platform, designed to engage users and enhance communications. The system allows users to manage and distribute broadcast-quality digital signage content on networks of all sizes.
- Anacore products will also be displayed in the following booths: 3M (N1841), Mitsubishi (C8303), Revolabs (N2331) and Sharp (C5515).
- For more information: www.anacore.com
