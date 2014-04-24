Mersive Solstice 2.0

A new version of Mersive’s Solstice—the wireless, in-room, visual collaboration tool—will be launched at InfoComm. Solstice 2.0 will bring usability enhancements and display-side control, enabling touch interactions at the display, as well as other new functionality. Solstice 2.0 will support any touch display using the Win7/8 touch API. These new features extend the benefits Solstice already provides, including unlimited simultaneous users, each user can share an unlimited number of content and application files, each user can control all of what’s published to the screen, podium mode to provide speaker/instructor control over screen access and content. Solstice enables centralized management of all displays across the enterprise via an IT dashboard, and it can integrate with AV room control panels.