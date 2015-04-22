Mersive Publishes "The Truth about Meeting Culture" Survey Results

Productivity and meetings should go hand in hand, but a new survey reveals that is not necessarily the case. 72 percent of meeting-goers reported they felt half or less than half of their business meetings are productive. The Truth about Meeting Culture, a survey released by Mersive, reveals that the trends driving effective meetings are content sharing and mobility.

Professionals spend enormous amounts of time in meetings - 33 percent of meeting-goers attend 10 or more meetings per week - and companies invest a great deal in meeting room infrastructure and technology. Yet many of these meeting rooms don't allow people to share content effectively. So what does the resulting meeting culture look like?

Mersive, a provider of software-based collaboration solutions, conducted the online survey, which profiles responses from 500 respondents regarding workplace meeting culture. The results detail how often meetings occur, how meetings are conducted, and how productive they are, as well as the role of technology in meeting rooms. Here are the key findings from Mersive's survey.

Meetings are all about content.

More than 98 percent of respondents find it valuable when content is shared to the display during the meeting.

More than 63 percent of respondents attend meetings regularly or all the time that feature content shared on the display.

More than 61 percent of meeting-goers would prefer meetings where multiple people can share content on the display.

Meeting technology is going mobile.

Meeting-goers bring an average of two mobile devices per person into meetings, with iOS, Android, Windows, and OS X devices appearing most often (in order).

Less than one in five meeting-goers reported they bring pen and paper to meetings.



Meetings aren't as productive as they should be.



Only about half of all meetings are considered productive.

Engagement and maintaining meeting focus are the biggest challenges faced in meetings.

41 percent of respondents report problems/delays sharing to the display in over half of the meetings they attend.

Respondents report the ability to view multiple pieces of content on the display simultaneously would improve meeting productivity/effectiveness more than any other factor.



Professionals attend a lot of meetings.



More than 83 percent of respondents attend more than three meetings per week and 33 percent attend more than 10 meetings per week.

More than 90 percent of meetings include three participants or more, and over half of all meetings include more than five participants.

93 percent of meetings include members of multiple departments.



"The message here is clear," said Mersive CEO Rob Balgley. "Most meetings start slowly and proceed painfully in a single-threaded, serialized manner because sharing content to the display is much harder than it should be. Allowing multiple meeting participants to quickly, easily, and simultaneously share and control content means participation increases, human capital is best leveraged, and data can be assimilated to achieve the most effective meeting result or outcome."



The full survey results are available on Mersive's website at https://www.mersive.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/Mersive-Meeting-Culture-Survey-Results-2015.pdf.Mersive's Solstice collaboration solution enables wireless, multi-user content sharing for conference rooms and classrooms. To learn more and access a free 30-day trial of Solstice software, visit mersive.com/solstice.

