Samsung OLED TV at 2012 International CES

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its 55-inch Super OLED TV, at the 2012 International CES. The OLED TV will be produced from a single pane of glass and uses Samsung’s Super OLED technology to deliver advanced picture quality and thinness.



Super OLED technology eliminates the need for a color filter as the OLED pixel unit comprises self-emitting RGB sub-pixels laid directly on the display panel, each emitting its own light. The technology is also able to differentiate varying degrees of blacks and shadows to allow for fine detail even in the darkest of scenes.

“Samsung has had a long and successful history of creating innovative OLED products, including mobile phones, digital cameras and tablet PCs. Today, we are proud to extend our OLED leadership to the TV category with this spectacular 55-inch Super OLED,” said Hyunsuk Kim, executive vice president, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By incorporating true-to-life picture quality with ultimate speed and vividness, Smart Interaction, Smart Content and ultimate thinness, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV today.”

The Samsung Super OLED TV, a Best of Innovations Award Honoree at CES 2012, will be on display at the 2012 International CES, booth #12004, in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) from January 10-13, 2012. It will be available commercially worldwide this year.

Samsung’s Super OLED TV features vivid and true-to-life picture quality in both 2D and 3D, with improved color accuracy compared to conventional LED TVs. Since light output on the Super OLED is controlled on a pixel-to-pixel basis, truer blacks and purer whites can be achieved.

The Samsung Super OLED offers faster response times than LED, reducing motion blur in fast-moving scenes.

Because Super OLED technology features self-emitting RGB sub-pixels which do not require a backlight, the TV weighs significantly less than a standard LED TV.

The Super OLED’s built-in camera recognizes movement in the foreground to enable intuitive control, and two unidirectional array microphones recognize voice. Noise cancellation technology helps to separate any background noise from the users’ commands.

The Samsung Super OLED TV is equipped with Samsung’s new dual core processor, which allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously for a faster, uninterrupted experience, as well as a smoother web browsing experience.

Samsung’s AllShare Play offers a way for users to access, manage and share content through cloud storage and access that content on supported smartphones, tablets, cameras, computers or TVs, regardless of their location.