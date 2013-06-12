Cutting the Cord: Time to Consider Cable-Free Conference Rooms

Competing with the first day of the show is a tall order, but attending this morning's IMCCA-sponsored educational session was well worth getting to the floor an hour late.
Thought leaders from Tely Labs, Mersive, Avaya and AVI-SPL discussed the impact of merging AV and IT responsibilities as well as trends that will continue to impact the AV industry.
- The room was filled with an almost even mix of IT and AV professionals, perfectly reflecting the topic at hand. It was clear that the next big trend will be no cables in the conference room. While achieving a cable-free environment will doubtless raise many concerns such as security, manufacturers need to be agile enough to take advantage of this new trend.