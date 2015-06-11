MediaVision to Hold Contest at InfoComm

As digital whiteboards and collaboration gear redefine the communications landscape, one company has found a use for the good, old-fashioned chalkboard.

MediaVision invites InfoComm attendees to visit its booth (#411) to participate in its "Why Audio Matters" contest to win tickets to a music performance. Media Vision will display one of these antiques at their InfoComm booth #411 as a communication surface for conference attendees to answer the prompt, “Tell us why audio matters.”

“Audio matters because it’s where emotion lives,” said David Leonard, manager of multimedia services at The World Bank.

“A videoconference without video is a teleconference. But a videoconference without audio is a mime show (almost everybody hates mimes)!” answered JD Mars, owner of Sierra Sound Lab.