Maverick AV Solutions to Bring Tiki Bar (and Workflow Collaboration) to ISE 2018

Maverick AV Solutions will return to ISE 2018 to host an array of collaboration solutions that integrate with the three main workflow platforms: Cisco Spark, Microsoft 365, and Google G-Suite, from 6th to 9th February at RAI Amsterdam.

The stand, which is a highlight of Hall 5, will demonstrate the home of "workflow collaboration” and how the Maverick portfolio of interactive products can be visualised for the new workplace environment.

Jon Sidwick, VP of Maverick AV Solutions explains: “We’ve seen an unprecedented increase in workflow and collaboration products for the meeting environment this year with solutions from Microsoft, Google and Cisco leading the way in connecting businesses on a global scale. Our ISE stand will showcase the three platforms and how AV technologies can integrate within them as well as hosting Happy Hour in our tiki bar at the end of each day.”

Ths stand will also feature a "Guru Bar” where visitors can learn more about Maverick’s new services as well as connecting with experts in IoT, AV security, and IT integration. Innovative products from AV accessories manufacturer, Vision, will also be on display to complement the interactive flat-panel range.

Team members from Maverick AV Solutions will be on hand to greet visitors to the tiki themed stand. Watch a preview video here. Aloha ISE!